Behind the Scenes: ADAPT Theatre Group

Reflecting and Rehearsing with ADAPT
WHILE summer typically brings thoughts of beaches and barbecues, the ADAPT Theatre Group is already turning its attention to the festive pantomime season. As temperatures soar, the group is quietly preparing to kick off rehearsals at the end of August.
For many members of ADAPT, the summer serves as a time for introspection about the impact of their involvement in amateur dramatics.
Jan, known for her role as the resident ‘baddie,’ reflects on her journey: ‘Discovering amateur dramatics has been a life-changer for me. I have a hobby that I love, I have made so many good friendships… my biggest regret is that I should have started AmDram in my 20s.’
Gill, who has taken on roles such as Peter Pan and Geppetto, echoes Jan’s sentiments: ‘I may have needed help getting ‘over the hill,’ but being in panto makes me 30 years old all over again!’
Enid, a founding member of the group and a seasoned performer in roles like the Blue Fairy and Wendy, shares her personal connection to the theatre: ‘A new interest and new friends. A lifesaver for me when my husband died. Forever grateful.’
In addition to their much-anticipated annual bilingual pantomime, ADAPT Theatre Group has engaged with the local community through shorter plays for the Official Language School in San Javier. A recent production, ‘The Audition,’ was well-received and highlighted the group’s versatility and dedication.
For those interested in learning more about the ADAPT Theatre Group or joining their vibrant community, additional information can be found on their website: ADAPT Theatre Group or by contacting Eric at 656 361 098.
