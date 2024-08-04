Copycat pub hit in Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 22:05 • 1 minute read

Friendly service and great prices the most common features favoured by customers. Credit: Weatherspains Facebook

British pub chain Wetherspoons has its own tribute in Benalmadena, and it’s just been named second best bar in the town by Tripadvisor.

‘Weatherspains’, in front of Playa Santa Ana, has become one of the most popular hot-spots in town due to its great service, reasonably-priced pints and traditional pub food.

The pub has amassed fans, both British and Spanish, and Tripadvisor awarded Weatherspains its Travellers’ Choice prize in 2023 and the number 2 slot of best bars out of 119 in their ranking. Among the reviews of satisfied customers on the popular travel website, the price of drinks and the quality of the traditional Mexican dishes and British pub fare, plus how friendly the staff are resonated highly with the customers.

Genuinely good food at copycat pub

Generous portions of British pub grub on offer include a traditional English breakfast, scampi and chips, sausage and mash and gammon and chips, while on the Mexican menu there’s Quesadillas, burritos and tacos, all at inviting prices. As well as boasting one of the best priced pints in town, Weatherspains offers cocktails for €6.

CEO of Wetherspoons, James Watt, was not put out by the copycat Benlmadena pub, saying on Instagram ‘It’s not every day someone pays you the compliment of copying what you do.’