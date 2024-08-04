By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 19:28 • 1 minute read

Specialists from Fuengirola Council getting rid of cockroaches. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola.

The current high temperatures have been causing increased numbers of cockroach infestations in Fuengirola, and the council is taking immediate action.

Fuengirola Council is boosting its pest control work as a response to the heatwave following a flurry of calls from local residents complaining of an increase number of cockroaches in the streets.

Increased temperatures cause increased cockroaches

Javier García Lara, Councillor for Health said in a press conference ‘With the increase in temperatures, it is more common to find the presence of cockroaches in the municipal sewage system. For this reason, we have begun an intensified disinfestation programme in order to reduce the presence of insects as much as possible.’

Residents participating in cockroach cull

He went on to say that every call from residents received has lead to pest control specialists being sent to each street in question and pesticide being applied to the drainage systems. A massive programme of putting pesticide in the drains was carried out in May and June of this year, and now the Council are simply boosting the amount in key areas where local residents have spotted the annoying bugs.

Currently, they are focusing extra efforts on Avenida Condes de San Isidro and the Paseo Marítimo in the early hours between 7 and 9am. The product used in a biocidal chemical approved by the EU, sprayed directly into the drains. Once applied, the manhole covers are sealed to prevent bugs from escaping.

The high temperatures cause many more cockroaches than at other times of year. Concluding, the Councillor for Health reminded that residents ‘if you detect the presence of cockroaches in any public space, you can call the Health telephone number 951 915 197’.