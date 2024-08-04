By Donna Williams •
Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 12:53
• 1 minute read
Quique Dacosta offers a dining experience like no other
Credit: Facebook.com/qiqedacosta
Nestled along the scenic shores of Las Marinas, Denia, there lies a charming and intimate beachfront restaurant that promises an extraordinary culinary experience.
Quique Dacosta Restaurant has the prestigious honour of being awarded an impressive three Michelin Stars, a true testament to its exceptional cuisine.
According to the Institute of Culinary Education, this signifies that the restaurant’s dishes are ‘crafted to perfection’, with each bite offering a tantalising journey for the palate. Visitors can anticipate an unforgettable dining experience that transcends the ordinary, making it the perfect choice for celebrating those truly special occasions.
In fact, only 153 restaurants in the world have been bestowed such an accolade, and only 15 of those are in Spain. What’s more, Quique Dacosta is placed 14th overall on the exemplary international list of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
According to the website, this season’s culinary menu theme is ‘For the love of art’. It is described as being created from the most iconic and unknown products through knowledge, innovation, culinary vision and passion for creativity.
With a price of €295 per person, this is certainly not an everyday choice, but if eating in a Michelin-star restaurant is on your wish list, why not reach for the stars and choose one with three?
Reservations can be made at their website.
