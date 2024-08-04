By Harry Sinclair • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 20:30 • 1 minute read

Mojacar’s newest additions to the beaches provide valuable information for locals and tourists. Credit: Mojacar Town Council /fb

New panels have been installed on the seven beaches of Mojacar Playa filled with important information.

Mojacar Beaches’ information boards

These information boards have been put up to provide beachgoers with the necessary information including; the dos and don’ts when on the beach, how to stay safe while having fun, local environmental facts and even local transport options.

Seven different beaches

The panels, designed and installed by the Mojacar Council, have been placed in front of the Mojacar beaches, including Playa Venta del Bancal, Playa Lance Nuevo, Playa Piedra Villazar, Playa Descargador, Playa El Cantal, Playa Ventanicas and Playa Marina de la Torre.

All the information you need

On these boards, you can find services on the playa, such as disability access and toilets, a code of conduct including whether you can camp or bring dogs on the beach, up-to-date coloured flags on the sea conditions and tide schedules, emergency contacts, a QR code to scan to see Mojacar’s public transport timetable as well as data on local marine flora and fauna.

Make sure to check these boards out before planting your feet in the sand to make the most of your day in the sun, sand and sea.

