More ‘smart’ crossings, Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 20:13 • 1 minute read

Illuminated smart crossings installed in Marbella. Credit: smart-lighting.es

Road safety in Marbella is being reinforced with the installation of 9 new state-of-the-art smart pedestrian crossings.

The man focus of the works is on Virgen del Rocío Avenue in San Pedro Alcántara, a main bypass where crossing the road safely competes with traffic flow issues in this important street with a health centre and schools.

Smart pedestrian crossings use sensors and LED lighting

The technology, costing €80,000 and with a deadline of one month to install, works with an LED lighting system, so that when a pedestrian approaches the road to cross the street, the sensors detect them and turn lights on to warn approaching cars allowing drivers more time to spot the people and stop their cars. It’s also said to be a good ally to the visually impaired.

Council to extend smart pedestrian crossings plan in 2025

The standard street lighting in this stretch of road was considered insufficient. Marbella Council is hoping to extend the projects to more streets with plans to install these smart crossings in Av. Príncipe de Asturias and Av. Jorge Guillén in 2025. In San Pedro Alcántara, another eleven were recently installed on the boulevard to improve road safety in the area, which was reinforced with the renewal of the horizontal, LED vertical signs.

In 2023, the Málaga region saw an increase in road fatalities to 38, compared with 32 the year before.