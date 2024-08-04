By Harry Sinclair • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 19:36 • 1 minute read

The Paris 2024 Olympics is coming to its final week Credit: Shutterstock

The Paris 2024 Olympics is coming up to its final week, and it has been a thrilling, impressive, intense and dramatic display of athleticism.

Team GB

Great Britain has been performing very well so far this year, ranking fourth in terms of total medals awarded.

Since Euro Weekly News’ last round-up on July 31, they have won an additional 25 medals, making a new total of 37.

An honourable mention to Duncan Scott and Matthew Richards, who won gold medals together in the Men’s 4 x 200 metres freestyle relay, and have equally won the most medals for Great Britain.

With a new total of 10 golds won, they are spread across seven different events; Triathlon, trampoline gymnastics, swimming, shooting, cycling mountain, two golds won in equestrian and three golds in rowing.

The GB team have also won 12 silvers and 15 bronzes, with a special mention to Amber Jo Rutter for achieving a silver medal in shooting, just three months after giving birth.

Team Spain

Spain also had a strong week: on August 2, at the Men’s Skiff sailing race, Diego Botin was at the helm, and Florian Trittel in the crew won gold medals.

Since July 31, Euro Weekly News’ last round-up, Spain has gone from just one bronze to a total of eight medals; one gold, two silvers and five bronze medals.

Carlos Alcaraz

Additionally, Carlos Alcaraz, originally from Murcia, played an excellent match against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning a silver medal and making it through to the final.

Unfortunately, in a very close competition against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the Spaniard just lost the finals, with a final score of 7-6(2) to Djokovic.

Top five team’s ranked by total medals awarded

Ranking all competing team’s by total medals awarded, Team USA come first, with a whopping 66 medals awarded.

Second on the list in the People’s Republic of China, with 43 total medals, and following closely behind is the Olympic hosts, France, with 42 total medals.

Coming fourth is Team GB with a total of 37 medals awarded and last, but not least, in the top five is Australia with a total of 28 medals.