Portugal shipyard’s possible privatisation

NUNO MELO: Defence minister has plans for Arsenal do Alfeite shipyard
Speaking at the end of July, Defence minister Nuno Melo avoided confirming whether the government intended to privatise Arsenal do Alfeite.
The publicly-owned company operates the Portuguese navy’s shipyard at the Alfeite base on the River Tajo but, as Melo admitted in June, it is technically bankrupt.
Following Melo’s announcement, every Arsenal do Alfeite resigned, prompting the minister to declare that the government’s immediate priority was to save jobs.
Speaking to the media after a recent Cabinet Meeting, while accompanied by prime minister, Luis Montenegro, the minister stressed that any solution would first need to be examined by the prime minister.
“I can assure you that we will have a set of short-term priority solutions that take into account the salvation of Arsenal do Alfeite and safeguarding employment,” Melo said.
He emphasised that the shipyard was “strategic”, and the government intended to convert a “problematical” company into one that could be profitable in a highly competitive market.
Melo preferred not to go into further details, explaining that he would not say more “until we get it right” and the prime minister had given the go-ahead.
That would not happen until officials had visited the shipyard to discuss the plan of action outlined by the new. recently-appointed board of directors, the minister revealed.
