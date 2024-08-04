Reasons to retire in Menorca, Spain´s safest spot in the Balearic Islands

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 04 Aug 2024 • 10:58 • 2 minutes read

Menorca Credit: Kaj, Schmidt, Flickr

Who doesn´t dream about retiring in Spain, where climate and culture make living a luxury?

In the Balearic Islands, Spain´s safest spot, Menorca, has become the home of many foreign retirees who discovered the hidden gem.

Find peace when retiring in Menorca

A recent study revealed that Menorca has the lowest crime rate in Spain´s provinces with just 388 crimes reported per 100,000 people annually. Menorca is followed by Asturias, Badajoz, Huesca, Pontevedra, A Coruña, La Rioja, Salamanca, Avila and Burgos.

In Menorca, one can feel safe and at peace, significantly improving the quality of life. Unlike its neighbour, Mallorca, Menorca´s tranquil atmosphere is also due to its small population of around 90,000 inhabitants and fewer tourists than the rest of Spain.

Affordability in Menorca

Today, Menorca is rather affordable when compared with other Spanish municipalities. The housing prices vary in neighbourhoods; Alaior is the most family-friendly area, Fornells is in the midst of nature, Ciutadella is the centre point for local festivities and Mao is the best location for an urban lifestyle. As coastal and urban areas are the most popular, housing prices range from €1,100 to €2,000 per month.

With the local produce, food is easily affordable and of good quality and restaurants are not especially tourist-oriented. Transport is very efficient and affordable and there are great options for alternatives including cycling or walking thanks to the town´s natural landscape.

Stay healthy in Menorca

Regardless of which Spanish town you choose for your retirement, living in Spain comes with the natural improvement of health, due to the country´s pleasant climate and relaxed rhythm of life. Yet, if unused to the heat of the Spanish summer, living in big cities or tourist centres like Barcelona or Benidorm can feel overwhelming.

In Menorca, there won´t be struggles of finding a free spot on the beach or being immersed in sweating crowds, as the town never receives an extreme amount of visitors. Moreover, Menorca´s climate is naturally varied, hence every season and every month will come with changes, bringing balance into your life.

Living in Menorca, you will have access to Spanish healthcare, as the law states; “Foreign individuals have the right to health care as provided for in the existing health policy.”

So much to do in Menorca

Varied and rich in culture, the history of Menorca can still be witnessed in the island´s architecture and gastronomy, as the locals will be happy to welcome you and introduce you to local traditions. With regular Spanish festivities, charming villages, beaches and activities including horse riding, golf and sailing, there´s always something to do in Menorca.

Menorca has also been a magnet for artists and musicians as the island´s capital, Mahon is home to the oldest opera house in Spain. In Mahon, you can also discover one of the largest natural harbours in the world located near classy Georgian buildings and sea-fronted cafes.

The island has been designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, inspiring visitors with its unique nature. Adapting to the local community will be simple, for, Menorca´s population is very international, with its largest foreign community being the British, followed by the French.

The Office of National Statistics recently revealed that a total of 284, 988 British citizens are now living in Spain with just under 40 per cent being retired. The reason for such large numbers is the complete balance of the Spanish lifestyle; where people live for experiences and see every day as a celebration.