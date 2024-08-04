By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 19:51
• 1 minute read
Sopalmo’s small chapel from the 20th century, which will host the solemn mass
Credit: Mojacar Tourism Council
Sopalmo is hosting its 2024 festival in honour of “Christ the King” as stated on the festival’s poster.
It will take place across three days, from August 9 to 11, and there is a multitude of events on offer for you to enjoy in the beautifully quaint town of Sopalmo.
On August 9 there are two events; starting at 8 pm there is a ribbon race on horseback, a long-lasting tradition in Spain where the men retrieve ribbons to win their wives, musically accompanied by the Mojacar Municipal Band; then at 10 pm, the town will erupt in dance to accordion music from Rafael.
August 10 will start with dancing at 10 pm with a quintet, La Rueda, performing to bring the music.
After the dance, at midnight, there will be an official announcement of the festivities from Alberto Ceña Lazaro, followed closely by the coronation of the Queen of the festivities, which last year was Eloisa Montoya Torres, part of the tourist team in the Mojacar Council. It remains unknown who will succeed Torres this year.
The last day will feature the youth ribbon race, again accompanied by the Mojacar Municipal Band, finishing the festivities with a solemn mass in honour of the patron saint.
Sopalmo, which means natural shelter or cave in Spanish, is located in the hills just outside of Mojacar, described on the Mojacar tourism site as “One of the best-kept secrets of the coast”, and remains a melting pot of artists and painters and family-run bars surrounded by lush landscapes.
For more local news in the Almeria province click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.