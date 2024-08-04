By Harry Sinclair • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 19:51 • 1 minute read

Sopalmo’s small chapel from the 20th century, which will host the solemn mass Credit: Mojacar Tourism Council

Sopalmo is hosting its 2024 festival in honour of “Christ the King” as stated on the festival’s poster.

Sopalmo Festival from August 9 to 11

It will take place across three days, from August 9 to 11, and there is a multitude of events on offer for you to enjoy in the beautifully quaint town of Sopalmo.

Three days of events and activities

On August 9 there are two events; starting at 8 pm there is a ribbon race on horseback, a long-lasting tradition in Spain where the men retrieve ribbons to win their wives, musically accompanied by the Mojacar Municipal Band; then at 10 pm, the town will erupt in dance to accordion music from Rafael.

August 10 will start with dancing at 10 pm with a quintet, La Rueda, performing to bring the music.

After the dance, at midnight, there will be an official announcement of the festivities from Alberto Ceña Lazaro, followed closely by the coronation of the Queen of the festivities, which last year was Eloisa Montoya Torres, part of the tourist team in the Mojacar Council. It remains unknown who will succeed Torres this year.

The last day will feature the youth ribbon race, again accompanied by the Mojacar Municipal Band, finishing the festivities with a solemn mass in honour of the patron saint.

Sopalmo: Mojacar’s secret

Sopalmo, which means natural shelter or cave in Spanish, is located in the hills just outside of Mojacar, described on the Mojacar tourism site as “One of the best-kept secrets of the coast”, and remains a melting pot of artists and painters and family-run bars surrounded by lush landscapes.

