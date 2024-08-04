Sunscreen on the menu in the Netherlands

By Linda Hall • Published: 04 Aug 2024 • 11:27 • 1 minute read

SUN SAFETY: Protection important during everyday activities Photo credit: Pixabay/Surprising Snapshots

Free sunscreen dispensers are already available at 120 beaches, amusement parks, festivals and other open-air events in the Netherlands.

Now 150 bars and restaurants are serving up Factor 30 sunscreen along with their customers’ orders.

Skin cancer is currently the country’s fastest-growing type and health insurer Zilveren Kruis has launched a campaign in partnership with a popular sun-protection brand to make sunscreen easily available in bars and restaurants.

Probably 28 per cent of skin cancers are caused when people get sunburnt sitting on a bar or café terrace, as well as in their gardens, investigators have found

“Dutch people flock to outdoor cafes as soon as the rays break through the cloud,” Silveren Kruis said.

It was essential to remind the public of the importance of protecting themselves while sitting outside and integrating sun safety into everyday habits and activities, a spokesperson told the media.

Zilveren Kruis has recommended a resale price of €2.99 for a 30-millilitre tube, but stressed that businesses should not make a profit from the initiative and could charge less or offer the sunscreen free of charge if they wished.