Sweet and savoury sounds – Best Before End

Best Before End, the Costa del Sol's best new shining talent.
Credit: Olivia Leung
Local Indie rock favourites, Best Before End play Louie Louie this Saturday 10, and they are the best new thing you will hear this year.
Probably the most original, sincere thing you will hear this year is Best Before End, an upcoming 4-piece from Campo de Gibraltar who mix roaring guitar with gorgeously melodious singing, funky rhythms and a lot of danceable fun. There are elements of Noise Rock mixed with the twanging guitars of Lush and The Wedding Present, and the 90s Camden Indie scene. Best Before End’s track ‘Needles’, which I have had on repeat since I first heard it, has revived my faith in new music.
Don’t miss Best Before End this Saturday August 10 at Louie Louie, Estepona, the best and freshest original new talent from the Costa del Sol before they become too famous. They are on stage at midnight. Tickets available from the Louie Louie website.
