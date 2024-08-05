By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 19:11 • 1 minute read

La Bota beach, in Punta Umbria, will retain its position in European history Credit: Shutterstock

A town in the province of Huelva remains one of the most popular tourist destinations, yet few know the part it played in World War Two.

Punta Umbria

With fine white sand beaches, various restaurants along the streets and natural coastal caves, Punta Umbria is a beautiful destination for locals and tourists.

However, the town also holds a rich history, not only in Spain but in all of Europe.

World War II history

In April 1943, the body of William Martin, “the man who never existed”, was found in the Punta Umbria.

The importance of this discovery lies in the secret, masterful, somewhat surprising plan carried out by the British.

The plan, Operation Mincemeat, involved the appearance of a floating corpse, that of an entirely made-up major in the British army.

La Bota beach

On the beach of La Bota, in Punta Umbria, the corpse was found carrying documents stating the Allies planned to arrive in Greece and Sardinia.

This was an act of deception, and operation to disguise the Allied invasion of Sicily, and to misdirect the Nazis.

Successful misdirection

The Germans sent troops to Greece and Sardinia in response to the apparent Ally documents, neglecting Sicily and leaving it defenceless, allowing for a successful invasion of the island in July 1943 by Allied forces.

Operation Mincemeat marked a key turning point in WWII and solidified Punta Umbria’s part in the successful defeat of the Nazis.

Punta Umbria still retains an interesting historical legacy from this era, although much has changed since then.

Today, it is a flourishing tourist town, loved for its ideal location and idyllic beaches; in history, it remains a turning point in the course of the Second World War.

In recent years, however, its beaches have become some of the most visited on the Huelva coast.