ARCH Silent Auction, Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 05 Aug 2024 • 13:45 • 1 minute read

Volunteers at ARCH's horse rescue in Alhaurín el Grande. Credit: ARCH Facebook

ARCH, (The Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses), is holding a wine and art evening with a silent auction on Friday August 9, 5pm to 8pm.

The fundraising event, which is being held at the Amor A Málaga wine bar in Mijas Pueblo, aims to raise money to support the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of horses and donkeys in need.

Art donations welcome

Local artists have generously donated pieces of their work to be auctioned off in order to help finance the rescue of equines who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned, animals who have no one else to fight for their well-being. The charity is still accepting art donations for auction and would love to hear if you have works to donate. Art can include paintings, pottery, photographs, etc. All works will be exhibited with the artist’s name, description, contact info and advertised through our social media channels. All funds raised will go directly to supporting the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of horses in need.

A silent auction

Silent auctions are fundraising events at which items for sale are displayed for attendees to peruse, place bids on, and purchase. Unlike traditional or live auctions, there is no auctioneer present. Instead, participants place their bids silently and anonymously on a bid sheet using a bidding number.

ARCH cannot exist without the generosity of its supporters, and looks forward to seeing everyone at Amor A Málaga wine bar in Mijas Pueblo on Friday August 9, from 5pm to 8pm. The entrance fee is €10 and includes a glass of wine and a tapa. If you have artworks to donate, you can contact them about donating your artwork via the ARCH website or on the following links.