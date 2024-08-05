Beat the Heat at Aqua Natura Benidorm

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 15:04 • 1 minute read

Fun and laughter at the Aqua Natura Water Park Credit: X:@AquaNaturaPark

When the sun beats down, and the temperatures soar, there’s nothing quite like heading to a waterpark to beat the heat.

It’s the perfect place to cool off while having a great time with family and friends.

Aqua Natura in Benidorm offers an enticing mix of attractions suitable for visitors of all ages. From exhilarating water rides to a water castle for the kids, it is sure to raise smiles, gasps, screams and laughter. For those looking for an adrenaline-pumping experience, look no further than the Kamikaze water shoot. With a length of 47 metres and a height of 14 metres, you are guaranteed an intense, heart-pounding ride as you plummet down the slide at breakneck speed.

New attractions for kids at Aqua Natura Benidorm

For those who prefer a little less adrenalin with their waterpark, there are also other attractions, including a zig-zag slide and a multitrack where you can add a little competitive spirit with a race.

Newly added for the kids is Ohana Splash, an interactive zone with 30 fun-driven elements, including a splash pad, water dump, slides, waterfalls, collaborative games, and various water effects. Adding a novel experience to the day, there is an opportunity to join Aqua Natura Mermaid School, where dressing up as a mermaid and putting on make-up are all part of the magic.

Admission costs €37 for adults and €31 for kids, and tickets can be purchased from their website.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North