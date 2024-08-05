Chris Hemsworth to film reality show in Spain

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 12:43 • 1 minute read

Chris and his stunning Spanish wife, Elsa Pataky Credit: Chris Hemsworth/fb

Chris Hemsworth, the iconic Thor, will be shooting a reality show in Mallorca in August. This is the latest in a long line of high-profile productions choosing the island as their backdrop.

The Balearic Islands have become a hot spot for the film industry. More than a hundred commercials are shot on the islands annually, and the number of feature films and short films is on the rise. From the independent charm of productions like Igor Fioravanti’s “Ibiza Dream” to the star-studded allure of Francesca Joseph’s “Four Last Songs” featuring Stanley Tucci, the islands offer a diverse canvas for storytelling.

Mad Dogs

The British series “Mad Dogs” found its home in the Balearics, as did the Hollywood blockbuster “Cloud Atlas”, starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry.

It is clear that Mallorca’s star is on the rise. With its stunning beauty and growing reputation as a film-friendly destination, the island is set to continue its reign as the Mediterranean’s Hollywood.

Chris Hemsworth has a deep connection to Spain

Chris is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. Elsa was born in Madrid and studied journalism at Universidad de San Pablo. Her breakthrough role was in the Spanish TV series ‘Al salir de clase’.