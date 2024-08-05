Chris Hemsworth to film reality show in Spain

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 12:43
• 1 minute read
Chris and his stunning Spanish wife, Elsa Pataky
Credit: Chris Hemsworth/fb
Chris Hemsworth, the iconic Thor, will be shooting a reality show in Mallorca in August. This is the latest in a long line of high-profile productions choosing the island as their backdrop.
The Balearic Islands have become a hot spot for the film industry. More than a hundred commercials are shot on the islands annually, and the number of feature films and short films is on the rise. From the independent charm of productions like Igor Fioravanti’s “Ibiza Dream” to the star-studded allure of Francesca Joseph’s “Four Last Songs” featuring Stanley Tucci, the islands offer a diverse canvas for storytelling.
The British series “Mad Dogs” found its home in the Balearics, as did the Hollywood blockbuster “Cloud Atlas”, starring Tom Hanks and Halle Berry.
It is clear that Mallorca’s star is on the rise. With its stunning beauty and growing reputation as a film-friendly destination, the island is set to continue its reign as the Mediterranean’s Hollywood.
Chris is married to Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. Elsa was born in Madrid and studied journalism at Universidad de San Pablo. Her breakthrough role was in the Spanish TV series ‘Al salir de clase’.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
