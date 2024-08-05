Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 19:19 • 3 minutes read

Starry Nights, Wine, and Ancient Sites Image: Shutterstock/ Master1305

Caravaca Under the Stars

THROUGHOUT the month of August, Caravaca de la Cruz offers a unique blend of astro-tourism, gastronomy, and historical heritage with ‘Caravaca Under the Stars.’ The event coincides with the Perseids meteor shower, providing a special opportunity to observe the night sky at the archaeological sites of La Encarnación and Cerro de la Fuente de Archivel—two of the best locations in the Murcia region for star-gazing.

The ‘Caravaca Under the Stars’ program is part of the ‘Jubilee Experiences’, organised by the Caravaca Town Council’s Tourism Department. This year, the program includes five themed events, designed around the Perseids meteor shower.

The events are varied and engaging. ‘Tasting with Stars’ on August 8 and 17 features wine and cheese pairings from the Murcia region. ‘Myths and Perseids’ on August 15 explores summer constellations and their mythological connections. On August 12, ‘Sun and Perseids’ includes a solar observation before the main meteor shower event. For more information and registration, visit astroversia.com or experienciasjubilares.es.

Coldplace Cover Coldplay Hits in Cartagena

COLDPLACE, the premier international Coldplay tribute act, is set to perform in Cartagena at the Noches de Sal series on Thursday, August 22 at 10:30 pm in the Paco Martín Auditorium, doors open at 9.30 pm.

Known for their exceptional quality and extensive experience, Coldplace has been a standout in the tribute scene for 12 years, boasting over 600 performances across the UK and in over twenty countries worldwide. The band has a strong presence in major UK tribute venues with consistent repeat bookings and regular tours in Europe.

Their notable appearances include features on Sky News, BBC Radio One and Two, and The Gadget Show. Coldplace has shared festival stages with renowned artists such as Bob Geldof, KT Tunstall, Ringo Starr, The Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight, and Roxette.

Coldplace aims to deliver the full Coldplay concert experience, emphasising musical precision, dedication, and passion. Their performances capture the essence of a live Coldplay show, including the music, visuals, energy, and atmosphere.

The band is adept at performing in various settings, from clubs and theatres to festivals and corporate events. They have played for intimate audiences and crowds exceeding 50,000. With a history of headlining major tribute festivals like Mathew Street Festival, Bospop, Glastonbudget, and Fake Festivals, Coldplace is well-versed in delivering unforgettable performances. For tickets see compralaentrada.com.

Mazarron Jazz festival

THE Mazarrón Town Hall is hosting the week of ‘Rejazz’ during the Mares de Papel festival, offering a week-long celebration of jazz until August 11. The scenic venue of ‘El Castellar’ will transform into a jazz hub, featuring free performances by renowned jazz artists.

The festival kicks off with the European Swing All Stars, promising a night of international swing. Following this, the Dayramir González Trio will bring a blend of jazz and Latin rhythms to the stage. On August 8, the Carmen Lancho Quartet will take the audience on an emotional journey through vocal jazz. The fusion of jazz and flamenco will be highlighted on August 9 with Pablo Martín Caminero and David Carpio. Blues and Boogie Woogie will be the focus on August 10 with the Lluís Coloma Trio. The week will conclude on August 11 with Lucía Rey’s Ellazz Project, showcasing a diverse fusion of musical genres.

All concerts begin at 10 pm at ‘El Castellar’ in Mazarron, promising a week of exceptional jazz performances.

Mai Tai Bubble Party

MAITAI Cocktail Bar in Puerto de Mazarrón is gearing up for an exciting event, the Bubble Party, on August 9. Scheduled to start at midnight and run until 2:00 am, this event promises to be a highlight of the summer. Guests can expect a vibrant atmosphere filled with bubbles, lively music, and expertly crafted cocktails.

The night will feature beats from renowned DJ @mrponceofficial, adding a dynamic musical backdrop to the festivities. The party will take place at MaiTai Cocktail Bar, situated at Plaza del Muelle, 12, 13, 30860, offering a perfect setting for an unforgettable evening.

Attendees are encouraged to bring friends and enjoy a night of dancing, socialising, and celebrating under the bubbles. This is an event not to be missed for those looking to make lasting summner memories.

Los Alcazares Summer Regatta

The Los Alcázares Town Hall is preparing for the summer regatta, ‘Yo soy del Mar Menor,’ (I am from the Mar Menor) organised by the Club Náutico Mar Menor. Scheduled for August 10, the event will kick off with the reception of skippers at 10:30 am, followed by the Attention Signal for competitors at noon.

This regatta, featuring the ORC cruiser class, is expected to draw considerable interest from sailing enthusiasts. After the races, participants will enjoy a communal meal and live music by the band Three Green Frogs. The event promises a day of competitive sailing and community celebration at the Club Náutico Mar Menor.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here