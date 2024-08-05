Estonia invests EU money to fund a sauna festival and a dance marathon; culture of good living

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 11:25 • 1 minute read

Sauna - culture of good living Credit: pixabay, Pexels

Estonia intends to use part of the EU money from the Just Transition Fund to invest in a sauna festival, an axe-throwing centre and a dance marathon; uplifting the local culture of good living.

Funded by the European Union

The Just Transition Fund is one of the EU´s key strategy funds to help countries transition to climate neutrality by 2050. Financing the promotion of clean energy, environmental rehabilitation, creation of new firms and reskilling of workers, the Fund has greatly contributed to the EU states’ progress in sustainability.

Estonia plans to use the EU funds for sauna masterclasses

The EU allocated €354 million to Ida-Viru County in eastern Estonia; a pioneer of green transitioning in the country. The money funded will be used to diversify economic activity, reduce the production of fossil fuels and create new businesses based on a circular economy.

However, a part of the fund will be distributed to the cultural sector.

To celebrate the Estonian love for sauna, the NGO Rakvere Marathon will be allocated €10,000 to organise Estonian sauna culture masterclasses in Ida-Viru County, while €4,334 will be forwarded for funding a dance marathon. Other investments will include the Estonian Disc Golf Championships, a digital library and a children´s ice hockey summer camp.

Estonia´s love for the sauna; culture of good living

The sauna is the centre of Estonia´s culture; the ultimate social network that plays a significant role in the community´s life. All year round, Estonians escape to the sauna to seek comfort, cleansing and connection with others. The practice is ingrained in people´s culture; medicinal baths and health resorts have been popular in Estonia for more than 200 years.

The first written records of saunas date back to the 13th century when they were used as birthing rooms due to being the cleanest part of the house. Today, it is a place to meet friends and family on any occasion; whether a New Year celebration, an after-work leisure or a place to spend quality time with your loved ones.