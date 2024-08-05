EU leaders reconsider Hungary´s membership in the Schengen Zone in fear of Russian espionage

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 05 Aug 2024 • 20:32 • 2 minutes read

Viktor Orban´s meeting with President Putin Credit: Orban Viktor, Facebook

The EU leaders are reconsidering Hungary´s membership in the Schengen Zone in fear of Russian espionage after the Hungarian PM, Viktor Orban allowed Russians to access Hungarian visas.

EU´s fear of Russian espionage

“Russia is banking on Europe and the West going soft and some in Europe are playing along,” said the EU Commission president, Ursula Von der Leyen after Viktor Orban met with President Putin. Although she avoided naming Orban, it was made clear that the EU Prime Minister who “went to Moscow” was severely criticized by other EU states.

After Viktor Orban´s talk with President Putin, the Prime Minister, to the shock of his European neighbours, eased the restrictions for Hungarian visa requirements and launched a new national card programme for extended stays and work permits.

The European MEPS argued that the easing of visa restrictions could result in Hungary´s recruitment of Russian workers for the construction of a nuclear reactor, whose main contractor is the Russian state corporation Rosatom. President Putin has previously stated; “Russia and Hungary continue to cooperate in a number of areas, primarily in the energy sector. And the key principles are healthy pragmatism and mutual benefit.”

According to the European Visa Code which applies to Schengen Zone members, a state must check applicants´ data against the Schengen information system, using a database to check national security and border control standards. The simplified restrictions for Russian citizens are bound to fuel “Russian espionage”, said the EU members.

EU leaders urge the Commission to take action against Hungary

A group of EU Parliament members, led by Czech MEP Danuse Nerudova and Lithuanian MEP Petras Auštrevičius urged the European Commission to take action against Hungary; “We call on the European Commission to take urgent measures to investigate Hungary´s decision, as it could represent a loophole and potentially jeopardize the overall functioning of the Schengen area and its role as a secure space for citizens.”

The MEPs´ letter further stated that measures such as increasing border control at Hungary´s borders or no longer recognising Hungarian visas should be considered “to protect European citizens from these threats and not to completely open borders to countries that consider us as their enemies.”

A Commission spokesperson said Brussels will investigate Hungary´s actions to “clarify the scope of this scheme and whether or not it falls under the remit of the EU rules.”