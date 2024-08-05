By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 8:00 • 1 minute read

Golf Almerimar will host the exciting European Legends Cup golf championship in 2024 Credit: Shutterstock

Almeria is set to host the European Legends Cup golf championship this year, and the Almerimar golf team have been working hard to prepare.

The best golfers in Spain

The best golfers from around the continent will converge in Almerimar for one of the most prestigious championships with almost five decades of history.

Golf championship in September

The event will run from September 12 to 15 at Almerimar Golf, within a 5-star resort featuring hotels and a marina.

Juan Parron, director of Golf Almerimar, stated “Over the years we have managed to make Almerimar a great course to host international professional tournaments due to its characteristics and its great design” thanks to the work of Rob Kirby and Gary Player.

The team have been working very hard for years to improve the quality”, redesigning many of the holes without modifying the essence of the original design, “a work of art in Almeria”, as described by the organisers.

Working closely and “following the rules of the DP World Tour”, Parron states they are currently working to meet the needs of the legendary tournament.

Following the province’s continuous work for sustainability, the director states that they have “incorporated solar panels that move the water from the streams” as well as installing more sustainable grass and a “fleet of 60 electric buggies”.

The director Juan Parron is confident

Speaking on the opportunity the European Legends Cup golf championship brings Almerimar, Parron concluded that the event will be “the best showcase to demonstrate and put our resort and facilities on the world golf map, as Golf Almerimar is located within one of the most outstanding resorts in Andalusia, which has the 5-star Hotel Golf Almerimar and the 4-star Hotel AR Almerimar, and a marina with capacity for 1,100 berths for boats up to 60 metres in length, which contribute to making the experience of the players, their families, the organisation and the public very satisfactory and we are sure that the feedback will be very positive”.

