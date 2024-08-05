Finding Oliver: Escape Walk

By Donna Williams •
The Escape Walk is fun for the whole family
Escape rooms first opened their doors in 2007, and It is believed that their popularity comes from the immersive atmosphere they create, coupled with a mental challenge.
The only downside is that they take place in a room and who wants to be stuck indoors on beautiful sunny days?
Thanks to an innovative concept from the bed and breakfast Finca Oliver, located in the mountains of Bolulla, there is now the option to participate in an Escape Walk instead. The challenge element remains, in that players have to free Oliver, Finca Oliver’s mascot.
He has been captured by the local villain, Maldito, and the only way to free him is to decipher codes and solve puzzles and riddles found throughout the village.
The Escape Walk provides a full day’s entertainment and is ideal for children aged six and up. As the whole family can play along, it is a great option for the summer holidays. There is free parking, and the game is available in four language options: English, Spanish, French and Dutch.
For those not staying at Finca Oliver, the cost is €50 for a group of up to five, with an additional €10 for each extra person. The price doesn’t include food, but a lunch box can be purchased for an additional €12 per person.
Bookings can be made by emailing hola@finca-oliver.com or sending a WhatsApp to 0034 711 035 686 / 0032 474 720 967.
Further information is available at their website.
