By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 19:03 • 1 minute read

A maritime rescue boat in Mallorca, Spain Credit: Shutterstock

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded today when a six-metre motorboat caught fire off the coast of Ses Covetes.

The five occupants of the vessel were forced to abandon ship and jump into the sea before the flames engulfed the boat entirely.

According to Salvamento Maritimo (Maritime Rescue), a distress call was received reporting the burning vessel. Thankfully, other boats in the vicinity were able to swiftly reach the scene and rescue the five individuals from the water.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The guardians in the shadows

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with boating and the vital role of Maritime Rescue. The organisation employs over 1,400 professionals, including controllers, captains, and rescue technicians, who work tirelessly to ensure maritime safety. “We, the group of controllers, are the great unknowns of the rescue service. I once read that they called us ‘the guardians in the shadows’. And they are right, even if they don’t see us, we are always there.” says regional controller, Rebeca Vilanova.

Maritime Rescue responds to over 15,000 people and 3,000 vessels in distress each year, handling a wide range of emergencies including shipwrecks, accidents, and migrant rescues.

From the 20 Maritime Rescue Centres, more than 300,000 vessels are monitored each year, of which approximately 50 per cent are vessels identified as they pass through the Traffic Separation Devices. The other 50 per cent correspond to vessels monitored at the entrances/exits of the Spanish ports where Maritime Rescue provides this service.

A dedication to safety

Maritime Rescue has six strategic bases located in Fene (A Coruña), Santander, Castellón, Tenerife, Seville and Cartagena. The work of the strategic bases is coordinated from the Central Maritime Rescue Services in Madrid, and more specifically from the Special Operations area.

Martime Rescue’s dedication and expertise are crucial in ensuring the safety of those who venture out on the water.