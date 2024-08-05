How social media connects the international community in Spain

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 21:21
Mobile phone displaying social media Apps, Pexels
Moving to Spain from abroad can be daunting. There´s the big question of paperwork, which is complicated and seemingly never ending, plus a new language to learn, if Spanish is not in one´s repertoire. On top of this is the feeling of isolation when moving to a new country, often far away from friends and family and all that is familiar `back home´.
Social media, in many ways, plays a leading role in connecting the international community in Spain, with an abundance of Facebook groups and Instagram profiles created with exactly this in mind. Many areas with a high international population will have a dedicated Facebook group for residents of that municipality to share and seek support and information, also offering the possibility of meeting up with those who live in the same community and helping to alleviate that feeling of loneliness or simply help one embark on a fresh new social life.
There are also many themed groups that cover popular topics such as gardening, job opportunities, art, events and animal welfare, to mention a few. These types of groups serve as a valuable tool in helping people connect, wherever one is based.
So, whether living in an area with plenty of fellow non-natives, or living somewhere more remote, where a face-to-face interaction with another member of the international community in one´s own neighbourhood is most likely to be a chance meeting in the local store, there is always help and support to be found.
