New motorway entrance Malaga Airport

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 05 Aug 2024 • 9:44 • 1 minute read

Malaga airport finally to get northern entrance. Credit: Javier Bravo Muñoz, Wikipedia

A northern access to Malaga airport, in the works since 2006, is to be finally given the go-ahead.

The project to complete a motorway entrance into the airport from the north with a large roundabout linking Alhaurín de la Torre and Churriana, will absorb much of the traffic caused by 22 million passengers a year. The planned change, which had been awaiting an environmental impact assessment, hopes to take some 49% of vehicles entering the airport, and another 52% from exiting the airport and eliminate much of the heavy traffic that passes through the back road in the village of El Peñon.

Malaga airport motorway awaiting final rubber stamp

While Malaga Council needs to give the final rubber stamp, considering last week’s rapid approval for the development of a new luxury marina at Malaga port, authorisation for the new access to the airport is expected to be swift. The planned roundabout will be designed in part to separate cars and heavy goods vehicles exiting the A7 as well as give access to new urban developments of Malaga where there are planned to be up to 5,000 new homes.

The environmental impact assessment reviewed all possible effects during the construction and operation in areas such as air quality, fauna, hydrogeology, etc.