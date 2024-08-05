News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 17:17 • 3 minutes read

Los Alcazares Gets Smart

THE Town Hall of Los Alcázares is set to implement a new intelligent surveillance system across its beaches and parking lots. This initiative, part of the BISTURI project funded by the EU’s Next Generation funds, will introduce Smart Parking, Intelligent Beach Controls, and advanced Artificial Vision technology.

The system will be installed at Playa del Espejo, the Banco Santander area on Félix Rodríguez de La Fuente Street, and Playa de La Concha. The project is expected to cost around €67,000.

This new surveillance system will significantly benefit Los Alcázares in several ways. It will enhance safety by providing advanced monitoring capabilities, which can help deter crime and improve emergency responses. The system will also improve the management of beach and parking areas by offering real-time data on crowd sizes and parking availability. Furthermore, it will integrate with the Smart Región platform, ensuring seamless data sharing and coordination with other smart city technologies in the Murcia region.

Overall, this project represents a major step towards modernising public safety and management in Los Alcázares, making the town safer and more efficient.

San Javier Expands Flood Defence

THE EDAR facility in San Javier has significantly boosted its water retention capacity, thanks to recent improvements. The storage pond’s capacity has been increased to 22,000 m³, and a new pond with an additional 22,000 m³ has been constructed. This expansion, which cost €2 million, aims to prevent flood damage in San Javier and protect the Mar Menor.

Before these upgrades, the facility could only hold 10,000 m³ of rainwater. Now, it can manage up to 44,000 m³. The enhancements include advanced cleaning systems and a robust pumping mechanism capable of handling large volumes of water. The project, inspected by Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries Councillor Sara Rubira, reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to improving water treatment facilities, ensuring better protection during heavy rainfall events. This initiative follows similar upgrades in other plants, such as Torre Pacheco.

Bin-free Calblanque

CALBLANQUE Regional Park, along with Monte de las Cenizas and Peña del Águila, is launching a new campaign to cut down on waste. The park has removed all containers and bins. Instead, visitors will get biodegradable bags to collect their own waste during their visit.

The campaign, called ‘Your Trash Comes Back with You,’ aims to raise awareness about keeping the park clean and encourage responsible behaviour and to avoid the build-up and dumping of rubbish around the containers. Information points and park staff will be available at the entrances to help visitors adapt to the new system.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to protect the environment by reducing vehicle traffic inside the park and improving its appearance. Starting in January 2025, the park will also remove bins from more access points. The goal is to ensure a cleaner and more enjoyable experience for everyone who visits.

Grape expectations in Murcia

THE Murcia region is firmly established as Spain’s top producer of seedless table grapes, now accounting for more than 90 per cent of the country’s supply. During a recent visit to El Ciruelo in Alhama de Murcia, Sara Rubira, the regional Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, and Fishing, shared optimistic projections for the upcoming season. Cultivation area is expected to rise from 7,337 to 7,692 hectares, with a predicted harvest of over 242,000 tons—marking a 2 per cent increase from last year.

Rubira praised local growers for their role in setting high standards and meeting both national and international demand. She also highlighted Murcia’s leadership in research and development of new grape varieties. Additionally, the region is making strides in the export market, with over 860 registered parcels covering 1,561 hectares, and a production estimate of 57 million kilos.

