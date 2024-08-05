By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 14:34
• 1 minute read
Carlos Alcaraz breaks down on camera after Olympic defeat.
Credit:AGTP tennis/fb
In a touching display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, tennis legend Rafael Nadal has extended his support to rising star Carlos Alcaraz following the latter’s challenging defeat in the Olympic final. Alcaraz was too emotional to speak after missing out on Olympic gold to Novak Djokovic. Spain’s young sporting star fought back tears and was unable to comment to sports commentators after the match.
Known for his unwavering support for fellow Spanish athletes, Nadal took to social media to offer words of encouragement to the young tennis star. “Although I know today is a difficult day, value a medal that is very important for the entire country and you will see, with time, that it is for you too,” Nadal wrote. “Thank you for this incredible week and for the medal you give to Spanish sports. A hug.”
The message, filled with empathy and wisdom, reflects Nadal’s deep understanding of the emotional rollercoaster athletes experience. Despite the disappointment of losing the Olympic gold, Nadal reminded Alcaraz of the significance of his achievement for the entire nation.
Alcaraz, currently ranked world No. 3, has enjoyed a stellar season, capturing titles at Indian Wells, the French Open, and Wimbledon. His run to the Olympic final was proof of his immense talent and potential.
Nadal himself recently concluded his tournament run, exiting the Paris tournament in the final against Novak Djokovic. Despite his own competitive spirit, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has always prioritised inspiring the next generation of tennis stars.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Trelawney is a journalist and screenwriter. She began her career at the Euro Weekly News twenty years ago and is passionate about honest and compelling journalism. If you have a news story, don't hestitate to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.