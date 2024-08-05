By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 14:34 • 1 minute read

Carlos Alcaraz breaks down on camera after Olympic defeat. Credit:AGTP tennis/fb

In a touching display of sportsmanship and camaraderie, tennis legend Rafael Nadal has extended his support to rising star Carlos Alcaraz following the latter’s challenging defeat in the Olympic final. Alcaraz was too emotional to speak after missing out on Olympic gold to Novak Djokovic. Spain’s young sporting star fought back tears and was unable to comment to sports commentators after the match.

Known for his unwavering support for fellow Spanish athletes, Nadal took to social media to offer words of encouragement to the young tennis star. “Although I know today is a difficult day, value a medal that is very important for the entire country and you will see, with time, that it is for you too,” Nadal wrote. “Thank you for this incredible week and for the medal you give to Spanish sports. A hug.” Rafa Nadal shared wisdom and compassion with Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz, currently ranked world No. 3, has enjoyed a stellar season, capturing titles at Indian Wells, the French Open, and Wimbledon. His run to the Olympic final was proof of his immense talent and potential. The next generation of sporting stars