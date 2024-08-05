By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 18:49 • 1 minute read

RCNT sets sail for Ireland: Torrevieja stars in European Junior Championships. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

Real Club Náutico Torrevieja (RCNT) travelled to Bangor in Northern Ireland during the first week of August to participate in the ILCA 6 European Junior Championships.

The event, which concluded on August 3, showcased intense competition with light to medium winds allowing for the completion of the final races.

The championships wrapped up with 10 events for the boys and 11 for the girls.

Impressive Performances

For RCNT, Adriana Castro and Leo Griñán, along with their coach Unai Peraita, delivered impressive performances.

Castro finished 7th overall in Europe, while Griñán secured 6th place in the sub-17 category after navigating through various challenging weather conditions.

International Atmosphere

The event had a distinctly international atmosphere, drawing 370 young sailors from 27 European countries and 11 non-European countries.

The ILCA 6 European Junior Championships and the European Open Trophy 2024 were among the largest sailing events in Northern Ireland this year, offering numerous regattas and ample opportunities to experience the excitement of competitive sailing.