By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 16:47 • 1 minute read

Sea monster alert: Portuguese man-of-war spotted in Torrevieja. Image: Proyecto Mastral / Twitter.

The Portuguese man-of-war has been spotted in the waters of Torrevieja.

According to Proyecto Mastral and the biologist Juan Antonio Pujol’s website, Crónicas Naturales, specimens have been observed near the coves and Cabo Cervera in Torrevieja.

The biologist notes that the presence of the Portuguese man-of-war had already been recorded in other parts of the Alicante coast, including Guardamar del Segura.

However, he believes that the current situation does not appear to be alarming.

Precautionary Measure

As a precautionary measure, the Maritime Unit of the Local Police and the lifeguard service on Torrevieja’s beaches are on alert.

Although it may resemble a jellyfish at first glance, the Portuguese man-of-war (Physalia physalis) is a colonial organism made up of several specialised individuals working together.

Its upper part, which resembles a balloon or bladder, floats on the surface, giving it the appearance of a small boat.

This structure acts like a gelatinous sail, enabling it to drift with the wind, tides, and currents.

Beneath the Surface

Beneath the surface, the Portuguese man-of-war has long, venomous tentacles that can extend up to 50 metres.

These tentacles are equipped with stinging capsules that release toxins upon contact.

Contact with a Portuguese man-of-war can be harmful to humans.

Common Symptoms

The most common symptoms include severe itching and burning, but more serious reactions can include intense pain, nausea, fever, and in extreme cases, it could be life-threatening, especially for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.