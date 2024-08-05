By Donna Williams •
Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 17:24
• 1 minute read
The crowds gathered to see who would be crowned
Credit: Calpe Town Council
August means one thing in Calpe—fiesta time, with the Virgen de las Nieves taking place from August 1 to 11.
Of course, no fiesta is complete without a royal presence, and this year, not only were two queens selected, but for the first time, a young king too.
Unlike the title may suggest, the selection is not based on a beauty contest but is one of a lottery, ensuring that every candidate for a queen, young queen or young king has a fair chance of being appointed.
More than 2,000 people attended the Gala at the Plaza Mayor, which the 2024 Festival Commission organised to make the selections. They waited with anticipation to see who would be chosen for the royal honour. Last year’s Queens, Maria Crespo and Abril Mestre had the privilege of drawing the names, their final royal act, before bestowing the title on the new King and Queens.
Anticipation overflowed into excitement as the names of the Queens and the King were announced. The lucky ones chosen were Maria Avargues Llopis and Martina Maragon Yuste, along with Leandro Bonaldo Chico.
Following the selections, the crowd were treated to a breathtaking display of fireworks illuminating the night sky in a magnificent crescendo.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.