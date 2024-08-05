By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 17:24 • 1 minute read

The crowds gathered to see who would be crowned Credit: Calpe Town Council

August means one thing in Calpe—fiesta time, with the Virgen de las Nieves taking place from August 1 to 11.

Of course, no fiesta is complete without a royal presence, and this year, not only were two queens selected, but for the first time, a young king too.

Unlike the title may suggest, the selection is not based on a beauty contest but is one of a lottery, ensuring that every candidate for a queen, young queen or young king has a fair chance of being appointed.

Virgen de las Nieves royalty selection attracted a large crowd

More than 2,000 people attended the Gala at the Plaza Mayor, which the 2024 Festival Commission organised to make the selections. They waited with anticipation to see who would be chosen for the royal honour. Last year’s Queens, Maria Crespo and Abril Mestre had the privilege of drawing the names, their final royal act, before bestowing the title on the new King and Queens.

Anticipation overflowed into excitement as the names of the Queens and the King were announced. The lucky ones chosen were Maria Avargues Llopis and Martina Maragon Yuste, along with Leandro Bonaldo Chico.

Following the selections, the crowd were treated to a breathtaking display of fireworks illuminating the night sky in a magnificent crescendo.

