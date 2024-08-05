Why Extra Car Security on the Costa is Essential

By Harry Sinclair • Published: 05 Aug 2024 • 19:32 • 2 minutes read

Luxury cars along the Costa del Sol can become targets of organised crime Credit: Shutterstock

As the allure of driving along the sun-drenched Costa del Sol captures more hearts each year, the importance of safeguarding one’s vehicle becomes paramount.

This is not just a matter of insurance or precaution—it’s a crucial defence against a booming criminal enterprise.

Luxury cars bring unwanted attention

Vehicles like Range Rovers, BMWs, and Mercedes not only represent luxury but have also become prime targets for sophisticated thieves.

These high-value cars can be stolen in less than a minute using advanced techniques like key cloning.

Organised crime poses a threat to car security

The Costa, with its abundance of luxury cars, offers a fertile hunting ground for organised crime syndicates. The stolen vehicles often find new life in illegal activities such as drug smuggling or being shipped abroad and stripped for parts.

SecureStart provides security

In response to this alarming trend, SecureStart has positioned itself as a beacon of defence for vehicle owners, offering a suite of products and services designed to counteract the increasingly cunning methods of vehicle theft.

As certified installers of Pandora Alarms, SecureStart provides top-tier security systems that are nearly impervious to the typical methods of bypassing factory-installed defences.

Additionally, SecureStart is also the exclusive provider of Can-Phantom immobilisers in Spain, bringing an added layer of security that integrates seamlessly with your vehicle’s systems.

SecureStart offers tailored installations for convenience and can be performed at your preferred location for products like Can-Phantom, or at their specialised facilities for Pandora Alarms, which require a more intricate setup.

Protection for all vehicles

As stated by the company, “Our services are not just limited to cars; we extend our protection to vans, motorbikes, campervans, trucks, and even boats.”

Prices range from €399 to €1999, ensuring that there is a solution that fits each budget and needs.

“Meticulous attention to detail”

“At SecureStart, we pride ourselves not only on our products but also on our meticulous attention to detail and exceptional post-installation service,” said a spokesperson from SecureStart, adding that “We understand the importance of not just selling a product but delivering peace of mind.”

For those touring Spain by car or motorhome and questioning the necessity of adding security, consider this: the question isn’t merely one of possibility—could your vehicle be targeted?—but rather of preparedness.

How secure do you want to be against the ever-evolving threats facing vehicle owners today? SecureStart promises to ensure your journey is as safe as it is enjoyable.