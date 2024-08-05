Will Smith auctioneer at Starlite Gala Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 05 Aug 2024 • 8:46 • 1 minute read

On the red carpet at the Starlite Gala 2024. Credit: Fundación Starlite Instagram

Will Smith was guest of honour at the Starlite Foundation Gala dinner and auction, hosted by Antonio Banderas and Sandra García-Sanjuán, Marbella Sunday August 4.

The Hollywood actor flew in to Malaga at the weekend to support the star-studied charity event at the Starlite venue in Nagueles, invited as guest of honour in recognition of his long history raising funds for charitable causes.

Banderas welcomed Will Smith to Starlite Gala

This 15th year of the gala event in aid of the Starlite Foundation was presented as a Mexican-themed themed party with music and fine cuisine reflecting this and a red carpet full of Spanish glitterati including comedian Carlos Latre as MC. Antonio Banderas said ‘I am very happy with the participation this year, which is dedicated to a country that I love.’

The money raising for the Starlite Foundation gala dinner began with an auction of undisclosed donated items such as works of art and experiences. Will Smith comically played the role of auctioneer emulating the almost incomprehensible rapid-fire number calling in American auctioneer tradition, and as well with a valiant effort to use his best Spanish fast. Antonio Banderas, whose birthday was also being celebrated that night, gifted Smith with a Spanish guitar. ‘I can’t play guitar but I’m an actor, so I can look good holding it’, said Smith.

Starlite Gala raising funds for various charitable causes

Banderas, for his part, explained to the celebrity audience his 15 years participating in the Starlite Foundation gala dinner by saying there are now 4 charitable causes that benefit from the gala dinner. The charity Lágrimas y Favores Foundation which, among other things, helps students in Malaga with post-graduate grants; the palliative care cancer charity Cudeca; the Corinto Foundation which helps impoverished families in Malaga; and Banderas’ own nonprofit that raises money for sponsoring theatrical productions for up-and-coming actors and theatre specialists.