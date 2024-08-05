Zac Efron leaves hospital “happy and healthy” after a pool incident in Spain, Ibiza

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 05 Aug 2024 • 16:24 • 1 minute read

Zac Efron happy and healthy in Spain Credit: Zac Efron, Facebook

Hollywood actor Zac Efron was discharged from a Spanish hospital on August 4 after a pool incident in Ibiza.

Zac Efron admitted to a hospital after a pool incident in Ibiza

The charismatic actor was admitted for hospital treatment on August 3 but was quickly discharged the following morning. A spokesperson shared that a “minor swimming incident” had occurred in a Spanish villa where Efron had been staying. Sources reported that the 36-year-old actor was “found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa,” who “pulled him out of the water.”

The cause of Efron´s incident has not been revealed but after his discharge, he posted a photo of himself on Instagram, lifting barbells on an exercise ball. He wrote in the caption; “Happy and healthy, thanks for the well wishes,” as he posed shirtless while working out, appearing perfectly fit.

This summer, Efron has been spotted travelling across Europe and was recently seen thriving in the Ibiza party culture, as he lit up the stage with the iconic DJ Martin Garrix at Ushuaïa.

Zac Efron takes a Spanish holiday after filming A Family Affair

Work hard, play hard may be Zac Efron´s motto, as before embarking on the exotic summer trip, he gave a strong performance in a Netflix rom-com A Family Affair, co-starring with Nicole Kidman. An unlikely and striking pair, the two played the roles of Chris and Brooke, an odd couple brought together by chance.

In the 2024 film, Zac Efron took on the role of a hilariously vain movie star, who after constant fights with his assistant Zara, encounters her mother, Brooke; the two find themselves forming a strange but special connection after a couple of tequila shots.

A comedy that pokes fun at age and gender standards, the movie reflects on mother-and-daughter relationships and unlikely, wild romances. “There´s a lot of hysterical laughing that´s cut off. We had a blast,” said Efron to the Press about filming A Family Affair.

Directed by Richard LaGravenese, A Family Affair is now available on streaming platforms.