By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 15:20 • 1 minute read

Calle Murcia, in Almeria, where the accident happened Credit: EWN

On Sunday, August 4, the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre received a distressing call from Murcia Street.

A child fell from a first-floor balcony

At 6:20 am a call was made by a private individual, alerting the Emergency Services (112) about a child who had fallen from a first-floor balcony on Murcia Street in Almeria, at the intersection with Federico Garcia Lorca Avenue.

Emergency Services respond

Emergency Services immediately responded and rushed to the scene, including a Mobile UVI unit from 061, accompanied by the National Police and Local Police.

The 15-year-old boy was found bleeding on the floor, just outside the shop, and swiftly transported to the Torrecardenas University Hospital, in Almeria.

According to the National Police, there were no signs of violence or self-harm and it has been marked down as an accidental fall.

The boy is in stable condition

Thankfully, the teenage boy is in stable condition and is currently being cared for at the hospital.

The incident of course shocked some local residents, who expressed their concern for the boy’s safety in the early hours, however, the news of his recovery should bring comfort.

