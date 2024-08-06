By Harry Sinclair •
Published: 06 Aug 2024
• 1 minute read
Calle Murcia, in Almeria, where the accident happened
Credit: EWN
On Sunday, August 4, the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre received a distressing call from Murcia Street.
At 6:20 am a call was made by a private individual, alerting the Emergency Services (112) about a child who had fallen from a first-floor balcony on Murcia Street in Almeria, at the intersection with Federico Garcia Lorca Avenue.
Emergency Services immediately responded and rushed to the scene, including a Mobile UVI unit from 061, accompanied by the National Police and Local Police.
The 15-year-old boy was found bleeding on the floor, just outside the shop, and swiftly transported to the Torrecardenas University Hospital, in Almeria.
According to the National Police, there were no signs of violence or self-harm and it has been marked down as an accidental fall.
Thankfully, the teenage boy is in stable condition and is currently being cared for at the hospital.
The incident of course shocked some local residents, who expressed their concern for the boy’s safety in the early hours, however, the news of his recovery should bring comfort.
Originally from the UK, Harry Sinclair is a journalist and freelance writer based in Almeria covering local stories and international news, with a keen interest in arts and culture. If you have a news story please feel free to get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
