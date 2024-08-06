By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 17:31 • 1 minute read

The two-metre-long vulture was spotted on the streets of Almeria over the weekend Credit: Junta de Andalucia

The streets of the capital have had a new occupant over the weekend, surprising the locals.

Griffon Vulture spotted in Almeria

A griffon vulture was walking amongst the pedestrians of Almeria the past few days, measuring two metres.

The bird was seen in the city centre, patrolling the streets of Pescaderia and on the El Cañarete road.

Although this is not the first sighting of a griffon in Almeria, it is nevertheless unusual to see a bird spread across two metres in an urban environment.

Exhaustion and dehydration during migration

The reason for the vulture’s appearance is most probably down to its lack of energy during the heatwave, becoming exhausted and disorientated through its migration process, which brought it to the provincial capital.

Without sufficient strength or energy to propel itself back into the air, the griffon was forced to remain on the streets of Almeria.

Environmental Agents respond

After learning of the animal’s distressing situation, the Environmental agents of the National Police assigned to Andalusia responded and set to work to locate and rescue the two-metre-long bird.

Explaining on social media, the Environmental agents stated that the animal had been around for several days with symptoms of exhaustion.

After rescuing the vulture, an endangered species, the agents rehydrated and fed it, later transporting it to the Recovery Centre for Endangered Species so that it could recover to return to its migration.

For more local news in the Almeria province click here.