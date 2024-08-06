Akira Dog Shelter, Benissa

By Donna Williams •
Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 11:17
• 1 minute read
Facilities have recently been improved at the Akira Dog Shelter
Credit: Akira Dog Shelter
The staff and volunteers at the Akira Dog Shelter in Benissa are having a busy few months!
Dogs enter and leave the Shelter all the time. They arrive for all sorts of reasons: some are lost, others need rehoming, and some have been abandoned. All are given the medical and rehabilitation care they need. The aim is to find each dog its forever home.
All this costs money! The shelter’s day-to-day running expenses are funded by the income from its Charity Shop on Avenida del Portet, the bookstall on Moraira market, the regular fundraising events organised by a dedicated team of volunteers, and sponsorship from local businesses.
The Shelter has a Zoological licence, so it meets the strict criteria proving its commitment to the dogs’ welfare. Over the past two years, Akira has been transforming the rocky land next to its kennels into a training and rehabilitation area to improve its facilities even more. The costs of this huge project have been funded entirely by generous donations from Akira supporters and by volunteers undertaking walks and other activities to raise money.
Akira is looking for a part-time employee to get involved with its work at the Shelter. If you don’t want a job but like dogs, why not volunteer in the shop or at the Shelter?
Call the Shelter on 657 689 567 or visit La Pedrera Poligono, Benissa.
Email info@akira-animals.com
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.