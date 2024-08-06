Akira Dog Shelter, Benissa

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 11:17 • 1 minute read

Facilities have recently been improved at the Akira Dog Shelter Credit: Akira Dog Shelter

The staff and volunteers at the Akira Dog Shelter in Benissa are having a busy few months!

Dogs enter and leave the Shelter all the time. They arrive for all sorts of reasons: some are lost, others need rehoming, and some have been abandoned. All are given the medical and rehabilitation care they need. The aim is to find each dog its forever home.

All this costs money! The shelter’s day-to-day running expenses are funded by the income from its Charity Shop on Avenida del Portet, the bookstall on Moraira market, the regular fundraising events organised by a dedicated team of volunteers, and sponsorship from local businesses.

Akira Dog Shelter in Benissa has a Zoological Licence

The Shelter has a Zoological licence, so it meets the strict criteria proving its commitment to the dogs’ welfare. Over the past two years, Akira has been transforming the rocky land next to its kennels into a training and rehabilitation area to improve its facilities even more. The costs of this huge project have been funded entirely by generous donations from Akira supporters and by volunteers undertaking walks and other activities to raise money.

Akira Dog Shelter are looking for a new employee in Benissa

Akira is looking for a part-time employee to get involved with its work at the Shelter. If you don’t want a job but like dogs, why not volunteer in the shop or at the Shelter?

Call the Shelter on 657 689 567 or visit La Pedrera Poligono, Benissa.

Email info@akira-animals.com