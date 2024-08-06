By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 14:35 • 1 minute read

Alicante's property boom: Used housing prices soar 18% in July. Image: Loes Kieboom / Shutterstock.com.

In July, the price of used housing in Alicante saw a significant year-on-year increase of 18 per cent, marking one of the most substantial rises in Spain

According to the latest Idealista property price index, this increase brought the average price to €1,914 per square metre, reflecting the strong demand and vibrant property market in the region.

Across Spain, used housing prices reached a record high of €2,153 per square metre, showing a 7.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

Upward Trend

This upward trend was consistent across all Spanish Autonomous Communities, with notable regional variations.

The Valencian Community experienced an 11.5 per cent increase, showcasing the region’s growing appeal.

This rise places the Valencian Community among the top regions for price increases, alongside the Canary Islands (16.4 per cent), the Balearic Islands (11.9 per cent), and the Community of Madrid (11.5 per cent).

Among the provinces, Alicante stood out with an 11.3 per cent increase, making it one of the top provinces for housing price growth, just behind Santa Cruz de Tenerife (18.6 per cent) and Las Palmas (13.5 per cent).

Remaining Competitive

In terms of affordability, Alicante’s housing market remains competitive.

While prices have risen, they are still more accessible compared to the most expensive regions like the Balearic Islands (€4,445/m²) and Madrid (€3,504/m²).

Alicante’s capital city also mirrored this upward trend with an 18 per cent year-on-year increase, making it one of the cities with the highest price hikes in Spain.

This increase is second only to Malaga (18.2 per cent) and ahead of other major cities like Valencia (16.1 per cent) and Madrid (15.5 per cent).