Anastacia fans in Mallorca wish the singer a fast recovery Credit: Shutterstock

Anastacia’s highly anticipated concert, scheduled for August 6, was cancelled at the last minute. The powerful voice that was set to close out the Palma Concert Series in Mallorca will remain silent, as the singer prioritises her health on medical advice.

Palma Concert Series wished Anastacia a fast recovery

Palma Concert Series confirmed the cancellation, expressing their hope for Anastacia’s speedy recovery. In a statement, they wrote, “We wish Anastacia a speedy recovery and look forward to the possibility of enjoying her talent in 2025.”

Fans who were eagerly awaiting the show were met with disappointment. Anastacia, known for her soulful voice and electrifying stage presence, shared a heartfelt message with her followers. “I am very sorry,” she expressed, “I was really looking forward to performing in these shows (in Mallorca and Girona).” However, following medical recommendations, she has opted to focus on rest and recovery.

Refunds

Refunds will be processed automatically through the same method used for purchase. For any further questions or inquiries, Palma Concert Series encourages fans to reach out directly via email at info@palmaconcertseries.com

The Anastacia Fund

In 2002, Anastacia was at the top of the charts with hits like Paid My Dues when her career came to a sudden halt; she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The singer took two years off for gruelling treatment. Having recovered, she returned with a pop-rock album led by the track Left Outside Alone, which was a huge success.

The inspirational artist then established the Anastacia Fund to promote awareness of breast cancer among younger women.