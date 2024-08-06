By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 20:58 • 3 minutes read

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix shares her inspirational mental health journey Credit:X:@TeamGB

With all the incredible medal-winning athletes in this year’s Olympic Games, you may wonder why I am writing about a swimmer who has finished sixth in the 10m platform.

This courageous teenager has just proven that winning isn’t everything and that knowing that she is alive with a supportive family around her is all that she needs right now. As she bravely revealed in her heartfelt interview, “Three years ago, I didn’t want to be alive, so today I’m just happy that I’m alive, I’m breathing, and I’ve got my family to support me.”

She went on to express, “As you say, it wasn’t meant to be. I’m not trying to be macho or anything, and I’m not upset with my performance.”

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix grateful for mental health and being alive

At just 19 years old, Andrea has been on arguably one of the most challenging journeys of her life and yet, in the eyes of defeat, she shows such humility and gratitude for what most of us so easily take for granted.

Her journey began when she was scouted to dive at the tender age of eight, having displayed skills both as a swimmer and a gymnast. As a child, she loved diving and experienced a rush of adrenaline from competing and learning new dives. Her desire was always to improve and she was motivated to give it her all.

That grit, determination, and, of course, skill took her all the way to the Tokyo Olympics 2020, which actually took place in 2021 due to COVID-19. At that time, she was still only 16, and who can imagine the excitement and nervousness she must have felt representing her country?

Tokyo 2020 had a detrimental effect on Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix mental health

However, some years later, Andrea admitted that she felt very alone and isolated in Tokyo. She was missing her family and had just finished her GCSEs. The stress levels were unprecedented, and even the diving aspect had lost its appeal. Not being able to socialise further exacerbated this, and it all became incredibly overwhelming.

Even with all of this to cope with, she very quickly became a fan favourite and her diving took her all the way to the finals of the 10m platform. While she didn’t win a medal, she did succeed in finishing seventh overall.

Returning from Tokyo 2020, she had very little time off and so didn’t feel like she had rested, mentally. As a result, she found her love of diving had left her, and she had reached the point where she hated training. Her profession had become something she felt compelled to do rather than a choice.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix puts her mental health first

Realising that something needed to change, Andrea switched coaches in a bid to recover her relationship with diving. As she shared, “I made the decision to change coach because it was either I changed my scenery or I quit completely. I thought about quitting. I spoke so much about hating the sport. But I couldn’t get myself to actually quit. So I started to rebuild my relationship with diving.”

Thankfully, having come to terms with her degenerating mental health, Andrea was able to overcome her mental blocks thanks to her supportive family, her faith and her church. She has come a very long way from being that troubled young woman who didn’t want to be alive and offers these words of wisdom, “We should be inspired by other people rather than degrade ourselves next to them. We should ask, “Can I learn from them?””

Well you have certainly inspired me Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

If you find yourself struggling with your mental health or wellbeing, Samaritans in Spain are available on FREEPHONE 900 525 100 every day between 10am and 10pm (until midnight during August trial extension period).