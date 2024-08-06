AZTK Club: Edu Imbernon headlines

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 13:34 • 1 minute read

Edu Imbernon will be the headline act at AZTK Club Credit: X:@EduImbernon

If you have a passion for electronic music, then you are going to want to be at AZTK Club on Saturday, August 10, for an unforgettable experience.

Offering a night of total immersion in electronic music, they will be holding an exclusive party featuring the highly acclaimed Edu Imbernon as the headline act.

A big name in the electronic music scene, Edu has crafted a uniquely emotive and melodic sound. A writer and producer, his music seamlessly fuses live instruments and vocals alongside electronics and synthesised sounds.

Edu Imbernon brings his sound to AZTK Club

Edu’s label, Eklektisch, has been instrumental in bridging the gap between indie and electronic music, as well as blending club-focused house and techno sounds.

His groundbreaking collaborations with breakthrough artists such as David August, Agoria, WhoMadeWho, Adriatique, Cubicolor, and Robag Wruhme have pushed the boundaries of the industry.

His consecutive residencies at Space Ibiza and performances at renowned festivals like Sonar, Tomorrowland, and Coachella have made him a household name in the world of electronic music. It’s hard to believe that with all he has accomplished, the Valencian is still only in his twenties!

In addition to Edu Imbernon, performances will be given by Clemente, Almost Human, Millan, and Yoss F.

AZTK Club is located at Ctra. Moraira-Teulada, 03724 Moraira and tickets are available from this website.

Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North