Benalmadena mayor pressures Endesa over blackout chaos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 1:52 • 1 minute read

Power cuts continue in Benalmadena. Photo credit: Pixabay

Benalmadena summer power outages continue as Mayor accuses power company of having done nothing to resolve and old issue.

Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, has complained to energy company Endesa over a frequent problem with the town’s electricity supply. A number of blackouts have affected neighbourhoods in Benalmadena leaving shops, businesses and homes in the dark for hours at a time.

Last weekend was a disaster for many businesses which felt helpless right at the start of the busiest period of the year, and in the case of restaurants, just at time when they were about to serve fully booked terraces.

Blackouts in centre cause chaos for businesses

The main areas with electricity supply issues have been concentrated around Avenida de la Constitución in the centre of Arroyo de la Miel and on Avenida de las Palmeras. This is not a new problem as businesses complain of multiple occasions over the years with the same power cuts bringing their businesses to a halt and leaving an impression, according to some, of Benalmadena being a ‘third-world town’.

Blackout chaos same as last year

Last year similar power outages occurred in the Avenida de las Palmeras area with a situation that lasted for twenty days, seriously damaging the businesses of shops, bars and restaurants. Endesa promised to carry out the necessary works to remedy the issue, but the same has happened again this year.

In an official communication, the electricity company has informed the Town Hall that there will be scheduled cuts between 5am and 8am in Avenida de las Palmeras while they reroute the power supply from the saturated transformer and install and connect new circuits.