By Donna Williams •
Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 19:11
• 1 minute read
Wayne Connell, local published author
Credit: KenScottBooks
A brand new book for first-time author Wayne Connell, Mañana, From Byker to Benidorm has recently been published by Fortis Publishing.
The proud Geordie with deep Irish roots has written a no-holds-barred account of all he has experienced living in Spain. With an open and honest writing style, his memoir delves into the trials and tribulations he faced upon relocating to Spain, establishing a business and raising a family in a foreign land.
Living here, we are all familiar with the often challenging realities of Spanish laws, customs, and traditions. However, Connell’s somewhat controversial approach provides readers with an honest exploration of these realities, shedding light on what Connell perceives as the often darker aspects of an antiquated system.
While not intended for those seeking a sugar-coated portrayal of expatriate life, Mañana aims to encourage readers to confront the unvarnished truths of living abroad. As a keen observer of life, Connell provides invaluable insights for anyone contemplating or in the process of making a similar move and believing it is going to be all flamenco, tapas and sangria.
Amidst the candid revelations, Connell does pay tribute to individuals who have fearlessly invested their life savings in pursuit of a better life in Spain, celebrating those who have triumphed where others have faltered.
Ultimately, Mañana is a story of resilience, adaptation, and the pursuit of a better life against the odds.
Mañana is now available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marketer, copywriter, storyteller and President of Samaritans in Spain. They say variety is the spice of life and I am definitely loving life!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.