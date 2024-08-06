By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 19:11 • 1 minute read

Wayne Connell, local published author Credit: KenScottBooks

A brand new book for first-time author Wayne Connell, Mañana, From Byker to Benidorm has recently been published by Fortis Publishing.

The proud Geordie with deep Irish roots has written a no-holds-barred account of all he has experienced living in Spain. With an open and honest writing style, his memoir delves into the trials and tribulations he faced upon relocating to Spain, establishing a business and raising a family in a foreign land.

Living here, we are all familiar with the often challenging realities of Spanish laws, customs, and traditions. However, Connell’s somewhat controversial approach provides readers with an honest exploration of these realities, shedding light on what Connell perceives as the often darker aspects of an antiquated system.

Benidorm author Wayne Connell’s book is not for the faint-hearted

While not intended for those seeking a sugar-coated portrayal of expatriate life, Mañana aims to encourage readers to confront the unvarnished truths of living abroad. As a keen observer of life, Connell provides invaluable insights for anyone contemplating or in the process of making a similar move and believing it is going to be all flamenco, tapas and sangria.

Amidst the candid revelations, Connell does pay tribute to individuals who have fearlessly invested their life savings in pursuit of a better life in Spain, celebrating those who have triumphed where others have faltered.

Ultimately, Mañana is a story of resilience, adaptation, and the pursuit of a better life against the odds.

Mañana is now available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers

