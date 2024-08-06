Bon Jovi Experience at Benidorm Palace

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 14:00 • 1 minute read

Bon Jovi Experience is coming to Benidorm Palace Credit:jonbyjovi.com

Get ready as the incredible Bon Jovi Experience is back and performing at Benidorm Place on October 27.

While that may seem quite far away, tickets are selling fast, so it’s best to get them booked now to avoid disappointment.

Step back in time as they perform all the classics, including It’s My Life, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bad Medicine, and, of course, the iconic Livin’ on a Prayer. It promises to be a night of electrifying energy and sing-along moments, so get ready to unleash your inner rock star.

Bon Jovi Experience appearing at Benidorm Palace endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi

This sensational tribute act is celebrating 30 years on the road and is endorsed by Jon Bon Jovi himself. What’s more, they are the only Bon Jovi tribute band to have performed live with him so they really are the real deal!

With the promise of a brand new production for this year, it is worth booking even if you have seen them before.

Lead singer ‘Jon’ started singing at the age of six and has performed in front of millions of people all over the world. His uncanny likeness to Jon Bon Jovi is so surprising that Chad Kroeger from Nickelback commented, “Have you seen this guy? He’s so much like Jon Bon Jovi, he’s a weird man!”

