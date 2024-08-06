By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 15:52 • 2 minutes read

Bricomaderwood have expertise in all types of structures. Credit: Bricomaderwood

Let the natural elegance of wood inspire you with Bricomaderwood, the wood specialists.

Wood’s timeless beauty stands out as a testament to nature’s artistry. Enhancing an outdoor space with wood brings nature one step closer and, with it, an opportunity to express creativity and personal expression. There is nothing quite like creating a space that is not only visually appealing but also inherently comforting, and wood can do both.

For this reason, wood has stood the test of time and has been a popular choice for many years for those looking to refresh outdoor living spaces. It is durable, energy-efficient, and can withstand harsh weather conditions without deteriorating.

Bricomaderwood: Specialists in wood for more than a decade

Bricomaderwood is an established wood specialist and has been working in the industry for more than a decade. They have expertise in all types of wood structures and provide an individual consultancy service. By working with clients in this way, they can ensure that their ideas and projects become a reality that truly delights, no matter how personalised.

Their product range is wide-ranging and offers everything needed to extend and make the most of an outdoor living space. This includes wooden huts and sheds to create more storage options, as well as gazebos, wooden pergolas, porches, fences and lattices to provide personality, privacy and all-important shade from the sun during the hottest months.

Not forgetting the floor space, Bricomaderwood has many decking options that can enhance walls, terraces and swimming pool areas. They can even build a wooden carport, providing a great solution when properties do not have a garage.

Bricomaderwood only work with top quality materials

The team at Bricomaderwood is firmly committed to their clients’ needs. Accordingly, they aim to provide service excellence with the greatest flexibility to meet individual requirements. In fact, excellence and professionalism are their trademarks, and they always strive to deliver the best result possible.

As their customers have come to expect, the materials they work with are of top quality and include pine from the Baltic countries. All wood is treated with an autoclave, which ensures that it lasts longer and maintains its original natural look. While they do not compromise on quality, they do offer very competitive prices and that includes cutting slats to size for free.

Bricomaderwood also provide accessories

In addition to consultancy services and customer design projects, they offer a repair and maintenance service, montage, and placement, all from the comfort of your home. They also provide accessories, including metal door handles and other fixings.

They are open from Monday through Friday between 9.00am and 6.00pm, and also on Saturdays from 9.30am to 1pm.

Bricomaderwood

Carrer Tomás Edison 5, 03760 Ondara

Tel. +34 618 056 650

E-mail: info@bricomaderwood.com

www.bricomaderwood.com