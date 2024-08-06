By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 16:41 • 1 minute read

Cirque du Soleil shines in Alicante: Celebrating 40 years. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.

Nayma Beldjilali, Alicante’s Councillor for Culture has emphasised the significance of “Cirque du Soleil’s commitment to Alicante.”

During the opening of an exhibition at the Railway Station, commemorating Cirque du Soleil’s 40th anniversary and 25 years of performances in Spain, the councillor expressed gratitude to the circus company for choosing Alicante.

Cirque du Soleil, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is performing at Playa de San Juan until September 1 with “Alegría – Bajo Una Nueva Luz,” a reimagining of its acclaimed 1994 classic.

The exhibition’s inauguration featured Spanish clowns Pablo Gomis López and Pablo Bermejo, involved in both the original and reimagined productions of Alegría; contortionist Oyun-Erdene Senge, performing with Alegría since age 11 and on her fourth Spanish tour; and cyr wheel artist Ghislain Ramage, who has performed in Spain with four Cirque du Soleil productions.

Photographic Exhibition

The “Backstage” photographic exhibition at Alicante Train Station runs until the end of August, showcasing 28 images of Cirque du Soleil shows in Spain over the past 25 years by French photographer Véronique Vial.

Since 1987, Vial has documented backstage moments, highlighting the artists’ dedication and behind-the-scenes magic.

Alegría holds a special place in Spain’s cultural history as the first Cirque du Soleil show to visit the country 25 years ago, captivating audiences in Madrid and Barcelona and paving the way for the company’s subsequent 17 touring productions in Spain.

Delighting Spectators

With its memorable soundtrack and immersive visuals, Alegría has delighted multiple generations of spectators across the nation.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, a global leader in live entertainment, has been pushing the boundaries of imagination for four decades.

The company’s ventures span multimedia productions, long-form content, music, immersive experiences, and special events.

Celebrating 40 years, Cirque du Soleil has inspired over 400 million people across six continents and 86 countries.

The Canadian company employs more than 4,000 people, including 1,200 artists from 80 nationalities.