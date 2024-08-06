Decade of Jams for Nicky Chapman

By Donna Williams • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 16:39 • 1 minute read

Nicky Chapman is celebrating 10 years of jam sessions. Credit: Nicky Chapman

This upcoming Sunday, August 11, will be one big party at The Irish Tavern in Albir, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Nicky Chapman’s jam sessions.

It’s a significant milestone, and Nicky is eager to celebrate with a large and enthusiastic crowd.

Nicky’s journey began with her inaugural jam session at the Station Bar in Alfaz, and over the past decade, she has had the pleasure of hosting numerous talented musicians and singers. Of course not everyone is of a professional standard, but then that is the beauty of a jam; all are welcome to join in.

Nicky Chapman: A decade of Jams for all nationalities

Not only are the jam sessions fun, but they often lead to opportunities to progress in the live music scene of the Costa Blanca North. Best of all, jam sessions are the ideal way to meet and make new friends from all across the region.

We live in a multicultural part of the world, and what better way to mix and mingle with people of different nationalities than enjoying a drink and a chat at a jam session? It is no wonder that Nicky still loves what she does, even after all these years.

In addition to Nicky’s anniversary jam session, there will be a barbecue and special drinks promotion to get everyone in the party mood.

The event kicks off at 6.00pm and The Irish Tavern is located at Camí Vell d’Altea, 20, l’Albir

