Dolce & Gabbanna launch a new perfume; for dogs, not humans for €99

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 13:44 • 2 minutes read

Fefe - Dolce Gabbana´s dog perfume Credit: Dolce Gabbana, Instagram

Dolce & Gabbana launched a new perfume for dogs for €99, titled Fefe; it is inspired by Domenico Dolce´s “unconditional love” for his “loyal dog Fefe,” revealed D&G´s website.

Fefe – Dolce & Gabbana´s new perfume for dogs

“I am delicate, charismatic, authentic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean. Cause I´m not just a dog. I´m Fefe,” said the narrator in the perfume commercial to the image of perfectly groomed pups, looking proudly into the camera. Fefe comes in a sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw,” for the pets of the most high-maintenance owners.

The bottle is priced at €99 in 100ml and is complimented by a Dolce & Gabbana dog collar with a tag and optional engravings. “We´re distributing Fefe right away throughout Europe, in the US and then, little by little, we´ll expand; it´s already available online,” said Stefano Gabbanna.

The alcohol-free scented mist fuses the “delicate notes of Ylnag Ylang Musk and Sandalwood,” designed for “a playful beauty routine,” by master perfumer Emilie Coppermann.

Animal welfare organisations unimpressed by Dolce Gabbana´s dog perfume

Although this isn´t the first perfume for dogs, it is a pioneer in the high fashion industry and has provoked mixed reactions.

Alice Potter from the RSPCA animal welfare expressed her concerns; “Sometimes dogs can be anthropomorphised and the lines can become blurred between what dogs like and what we, as humans, think they´ll like.” She emphasised; “Dogs rely on their sense of smell to communicate and interact with their environment. Therefore we advise that strong-scented products such as perfumes are avoided.”

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk was also unimpressed by Fefe; “Dogs (…) can smell 10,000 to 100,000 times better than humans, so squirting them with a fragrance designed to please humans, as this is, can upset them greatly.” The animal welfare advised dog owners “never to apply any scented sprays to their animal companions” and highlighted; “our dogs love us just as we are – and we should extend the same courtesy to them.”

According to Dolce & Gabbana, however, the market has “reacted well” to Fefe. “Everyone went crazy at the announcement.” D&G also clarified that the perfume is “vet approved” and certified by an Italian companion animal safety company Safe Pet Cosmetics.