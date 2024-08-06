Dormouse cuts power supply to Frankfurt Airport

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 21:21 • 1 minute read

A brown mouse, Pexels

A dormouse has been held responsible for an overnight power cut at Frankfurt Airport

A section of Frankfurt Airport´s power supply was cut for several hours on Monday night, from around 10:45 p.m. to 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after a dormouse gnawed on a wire.

According to officials, the dormouse, which was found dead at the scene, lying next to the chewed wire, caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation, which resulted in the power cut to the airport.

DPA, a German news agency, reported that energy company Syna was alerted to the short-circuit and quickly called the airport´s fire service when smoke was spotted coming from the substation.

Airport operator Fraport stated that despite a notice issued by the airport on social network X, warning that a `technical problem´ could cause flight delays and cancellations, the actual effects on air traffic were minimal because the incident happened just prior to the time when flights ended for the night.