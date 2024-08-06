Dormouse cuts power supply to Frankfurt Airport

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 21:21
• 1 minute read
A brown mouse, Pexels
A section of Frankfurt Airport´s power supply was cut for several hours on Monday night, from around 10:45 p.m. to 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning, after a dormouse gnawed on a wire.
According to officials, the dormouse, which was found dead at the scene, lying next to the chewed wire, caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation, which resulted in the power cut to the airport.
DPA, a German news agency, reported that energy company Syna was alerted to the short-circuit and quickly called the airport´s fire service when smoke was spotted coming from the substation.
Airport operator Fraport stated that despite a notice issued by the airport on social network X, warning that a `technical problem´ could cause flight delays and cancellations, the actual effects on air traffic were minimal because the incident happened just prior to the time when flights ended for the night.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.