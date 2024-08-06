By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 15:41 • 2 minutes read

Dreambeach 10th Anniversary ended with a bang from David Guetta Credit: Dreambeachfest /Inst

Dreambeach closed its tenth-anniversary edition on Sunday, August 4, and went out in style with a headline act from David Guetta

Dreambeach saw 120,000 attendees

This year, for its decade celebration, 120,000 people arrived at the new location of El Toyo-Retamar in Almeria, 70 per cent of which came from outside the province.

Opening day on Thursday, August 1

Dreambeach 2024 kicked off on Thursday, August 1, with acts performing on the mainstage, facing the Mediterranean Sea, including Anthony Godfather and Gordo, who gave a solo set, followed by a B2B duo set between himself and Nico Moreno for a ‘Worldwide Exclusive’, according to the organisers.

The Dream Tents also returned this year, providing thousands of attendees with techno music.

Dreambeach paid homage to the Andalusian sound this anniversary, with the local sound taking over the new stage, The Cage.

Second day success

The second day of the long-awaited festival proved just as successful.

Friday’s opening set, on August 2, saw a headline act from Fatima Hajji, infectiously spreading her energy from the stage through raw techno.

The main stage on the second day kept the momentum going, with big names such as R3hab, Ghost Stories and Brennan Heart.

Timmy Trumpet stood out too, dominating the stage with just him and his trumpet; truly a sight and sound to behold.

Local and international artists

The second day opened the Open Air stage, with another set of fantastic performers taking the stage, including British DJ and producer Andy C and American DJ Sullivan King.

Dreambeach’s tenth anniversary was all about giving space for both international artists and local DJs to shine.

Final day sees the most attendees

Along came Dreambeach’s most crowded day of the four-day weekend, starting on Saturday, August 3.

RVFV, originally from Almeria, showed his passion with a show prepared especially for this anniversary edition of the festival.

However, most attendees this night were anticipating the arrival of the legendary French DJ and producer David Guetta, the star of the festival’s tenth anniversary.

As almost everyone at the festival migrated towards the main stage, as Guetta entered and enthralled the entire audience in a performance that turned El Toyo-Retamar into a 120,000-person dance floor.

Tenth anniversary success

Dreambeach 2024 was a raging success for the organisers, the attendees, local businesses and security, due to the new location.

The City Council have announced the economic impact of the festival, bringing in 12 million euros and creating more than 1,400 jobs in its first edition in Almeria.