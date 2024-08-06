By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 8:18 • 2 minutes read

Elche's historic gem: Misteri d'Elx nominated for Best Cultural Heritage Award. Image: Comunitat Valenicana.

Elche has received exciting news that underscores the cultural significance of one of its most cherished treasures.

The Misteri d’Elx has been nominated for the Best Cultural Heritage category in the inaugural +HISTORIA Readers’ Awards, organized by the esteemed magazine “Historia National Geographic.”

Remarkable Nomination

A letter addressed to the Elche Council and Mayor Pablo Ruz announced this remarkable nomination, which honours the efforts in promoting and preserving historical and cultural heritage.

The letter stated that these newly established awards aim to “recognise the dissemination and promotion of history, heritage, and culture.”

The list of all nominees will be published in the September issue of Historia National Geographic magazine.

Vote for Elche

Additionally, readers and followers will be able to vote on the website historia.nationalgeographic.com.es from August 23 to October 10, 2024.

The voting will conclude with the announcement of the winners in the December edition of the magazine.

Regardless of the outcome, this nomination already acknowledges the significance of the Misteri d’Elx as a cultural heritage asset.

The team at “Historia National Geographic” has extended their “most sincere congratulations and admiration for the work” Elche has done in preserving and promoting this invaluable cultural heritage.

Unique Opportunity

Mayor Pablo Ruz emphasised that this nomination is a unique opportunity to elevate the Misteri d’Elx’s profile both nationally and internationally, reinforcing its status as a cornerstone of Spanish cultural heritage.

Known in English as the Mystery Play, the Misteri d’Elx is a musical drama depicting the death, assumption, and coronation of the Virgin Mary.

This play is annually performed on August 14 and 15 in the town of Elche.

The Misteri d’Elx is staged in the magnificent Baroque setting of the Santa María Basilica.

Intangible Cultural Heritage

In 2001, UNESCO designated the play as an Intangible Cultural Heritage to ensure its protection and preservation. Elche boasts a rich cultural heritage, including three notable sites: the Misteri d’Elx, the Palmeral of Elche, and the Museo Escolar Pusol.

Dating back to the 15th century, the play’s score has evolved, incorporating elements from the Baroque, Renaissance, and Medieval periods.

In the days leading up to the performance, the anticipation for the Misteri d’Elx is tangible.

Early August sees rehearsals for the main roles, the children’s choir (portraying angels), and the aerial aspects of the play.

Festivities begin on August 13 with Nit de l’Albà, marked by a spectacular display of fireworks launched from the rooftops of residents.