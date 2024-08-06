By Harry Sinclair • Published: 06 Aug 2024 • 14:39 • 1 minute read

Gorizia will become Europe's capital of culture Credit: Shutterstock

In 1947, Gorizia was split down the middle and separated between Italy and Slovenia. Next year, however, the two towns will come back together to make the European capital of culture.

Thousand-year-old Gorizia’s recent history

Currently, Gorizia remains under the radar for most, a rare hidden gem of a destination to tourists and even most Italians.

At the end of the Second World War, the city was split between post-Mussoline Italy and communist Yugoslavia.

A metal barrier topped with barbed wire and patrolled by soldiers stood as a sore thumb between the two countries, separating not just geography, but homes and families, similar to the Berlin war.

Now the fate of the town may change, joining the countries together once again, bringing with it more attention and potentially more tourists.

European capital of culture

Both Gorizia and Slovenia’s “New Gorizia” – founded in 1947 on their side of the border – have audaciously agreed to a joint bid, becoming the first-ever single European capital of culture, combining cities in two separate countries.

Starting in February 2024, in celebration of the two countries forming this capital of culture, there will be a programme of 600 variety events, including music, dance, art, theatre, cinema, sport, fashion, ecology and gastronomy.

Borderless – representing the coming together of two countries

These events will represent and reflect the two countries’ cultures and the combination of the two in a grande scale event entitled “Borderless”.

The entire calendar of events will be announced in October, and will set the stage for officially bringing together the two cultures, which Gorizian filmmaker Matteo Oleotto states, “have always been one, with locals crisscrossing back and forth.”

However, Lotto added that it was “never recognised by officialdom” and he hopes Borderless will legitimise “Europe’s cultural capital”.

The inauguration event will officially start on February 8, 2025, which will see a huge party in the iconic Piazza della Transalpina, which is still divided between the two countries, making it a symbolic location for Borderless.